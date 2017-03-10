WFMY
Close

Read 2 Succeed: Oak Hill ElementarySchool

Read 2 Succeed: Oak Hill Elementary

Lauren Melvin, WFMY 8:05 AM. EST March 10, 2017

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Good Morning Show crew took the Read 2 Succeed program on the road this week to Oak Hill Elementary.

Watch the video to see the kiddos in action! They were excited about reading!

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories