WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Read 2 Succeed: Southern Elementary School

Read 2 Succeed: Southern Elemnetary

WFMY 8:34 AM. EST January 27, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Good Morning Show crew took our Read 2 Succeed program to Southern Elementary School this week and the kids were pumped.

In fact, they were so excited, many of them promised to pick up a good book and read at least 30 minutes extra minutes a night at home.

Take a look at what happened when Eric, Tracey and Lauren stopped by Southern Elementary in Greensboro for Read 2 Succeed.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

(© 2017 WFMY)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories