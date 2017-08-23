Read, Tweet & Win During Greensboro's One City, One Book Program

One City, One Book features "Hidden Figures"

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Grab a quiet spot and get reading, Greensboro!

You voted and this year's One City, One Book is Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly. It's the Greensboro Public Library's way of getting the entire city to open a good book, get on the same page and talk!

Beth Sheffield is with the library. She thinks the book's ties to Greensboro and the recent movie success likely got the city excited about reading the book.

"This year we let the community vote on the book and I think the excitement around the movie, the fact that this had themes that really worked with our community; everything from civil rights to empowering women to finding the hidden figures in our community, so I think all those themes played into why the community chose this book," said Sheffield.

Though Sheffield points out, there are some differences between the movie and the book.

"There's so much more in the book. The book also features the men and the early history of NASA. It features a lot of the history of the women moving forward from the time of the 60's into the 70's and a little bit beyond. And there are more women that are featured in the book, but I guess they had to condense the stories for the movie," said Sheffield.

One City, One Book happens every two years in the city of Greensboro. The library wants you to get social with them, using the #HiddenInGSO. Sheffield says the read, tweet and win scenario automatically enters you into the running for a prize.

"We want people to tweet with the book. Maybe there's a figure that's inspired you in the community, maybe take a photo with that person and tag it and put it on the One City, One Book web page."

Don't forget to use the #HiddenInGSO anytime during this year's discussion for a chance to win a prize.

And make sure you go to the kickoff event this Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Library in Greensboro. There will be live music, cake, STEM displays and even water works. Just head to the library and LeBauer Park on Saturday, August 26 for all the fun.

You can find more information on the One City, One Book initiative and kickoff event by clicking here.

