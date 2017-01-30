(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

The countdown is on to the Super Bowl! What would the big game be without food?

Mac's Speed Shop in Greensboro stopped by the Good Morning Show to share recipes for your game day menu.

Smoked sausage and pimento cheese on crackers:

Pimento cheese

1 lbs. Shredded sharp cheddar

¼ cup Red peppers, diced fine, rinsed and drained well

½ cup Mayonaise, preferably Dukes 1 tsp Black pepper

1 tsp Green Tabasco

2 Tbs Finely chopped green olives

2 tsp Spicy brown mustard

In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients and mix very well. Top crackers with cheese and sausage.

Smoked chicken nachos:

Queso dip

1 cup Milk

½ cup Heavy Cream

½ cup Hot Water

1 lbs White Queso Cheese, Roughly Chopped

8 oz Pepper Jack

1 Tbsp Diced Jalapenos

1 Tbsp Diced Onion

1 tsp Tabasco Green Jalapeno

1 tsp Texas Pete

Using a double boiler, combine hot water, milk and cream with onions and jalapenos. After vegetables have softened, incorporate all cheese slowly. Do not leave on high heat. The cheese will melt easily. It must remain white. Finish with hot sauces. Refrigerate.

