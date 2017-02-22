Recommit To Your New Year's Resolution

GREENSBORO, NC -- Each year people set out to accomplish new things in the new year. Most people set a New Year's resolution but research shows only 8% of those people follow through.

According to Google the top searched resolution for 2017 was to get healthy and fit - it's a goal that tops the resolution list almost every year. But gyms say this time of year (near the end of February) is when most people stop coming to work out. It's easy to be ambitious at the start of a new year but how can you carry that motivation through the entire year?

Gold's Gym in Greensboro celebrated "Commitment Day," a day for their members to recommit to their fitness goals. Trainers helped people reaffirm their commitment and offered resources to help them stay on track. They identified February 22nd as the day most people fall off the "Fitness Cliff" and give up on their goals.

Gold's Gym trainers say switching up your routine and learning new tricks can prevent boredom in a workout. They say it takes 21 days to build a workout habit so try to change it up by doing a different type of cardio or taking a different group fitness class. You can also move from machines to free weights. The most important thing, they say, is to get out of your comfort zone.

Take a moment to reflect on how far you've come in the new year. Use this time to revisit your goals and what it will take to reach them. Maybe your resolution was impossible to achieve or maybe you've already surpassed it. Now's the time to make changes and recommit.

Trainers also recommend having a workout buddy or group to hold you accountable. Maybe it's a friend, a fitness class or a personal trainer - setting a time to workout and having someone to hold you to the time is going to push your goals.

Don't beat yourself up. So you fell off the workout wagon? That's okay! Don't get discouraged if you have an off-day or week. Trainers say to pace yourself and know it's normal to get burnt out, just don't give up.

Copyright 2017 WFMY