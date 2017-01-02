Recycle Your Christmas Trees, Holiday Decor

Tree recycling (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC -- It's time to usher in a new year and kiss the 2016 holidays goodbye. That's why Guilford County environmental officials are hoping people will "think green" this week when taking down their holiday decor.

Guilford County Environmental Services officials say Americans throw away about 1 million tons of trash between Thanksgiving and New Year's. Many of those tons are likely recyclable.

DO RECYCLE:

Trees (with no decorations)

Paper gift bags

Cards

Shipping boxes

Gift boxes

Calendars

Electronics

Wrapping paper holder

DON'T RECYCLE:

Ornaments

Lights

Plastic or glittery gift bags

Wreaths

Bows

Wrapping paper

Tissue paper

Plastic packaging

Most Triad-area cities offer curbside tree pickup for houses in the city limits. Non-city residents can recycle trees at the following locations now through Jan. 15.

GUILFORD COUNTY

Guilford County Farm, 7315 Howerton Road, Gibsonville. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (TREES ONLY)

Guilford County Scrap Tire & White Goods Collection Facility, 2138 Bishop Rd., Greensboro. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. (Call 336-294-9431 for more information.)

HHW Collection Center, 2750 Patterson St., Greensboro. Open 10 a.m. to 6p.m.

FORSYTH COUNTY

Overdale Yard Waste Facility, 4010 Milwaukee Lane

Forum 52 Yard waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive, Rural Hall

Free disposal at the yard-waste facilities is for households only

Commercial loads and commercial haulers will be charged the regular rate of $30 per ton

Crawford Park, 4226 Oak Ridge Dr.

Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.

Hanes Park (tennis court parking lot), 625 West End Blvd.

Little Creek Recreation Center, 610 Foxcroft Dr.

Old Town Recreation Center (tennis court parking lot), 4550 Shattalon Dr.

Parkland Park (tennis courts), 1660 Brewer Rd.

Polo Park (swimming pool parking lot), 1850 Polo Rd.

Salem Lake (at the gate), 1001 Salem Lake Rd.

Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.

Winston Lake Park, 3535 Winston Lake Rd.

In addition, city and county residents may recycle one Christmas tree free of charge at City/County Utilities Division yard-waste facilities through Jan. 15

