Rediscover Gate City Boulevard This Weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After nearly two years of construction, the dust has settled and it's time to celebrate! You can enjoy new improvements to Gate City Boulevard this weekend.

The City of Greensboro is hosting a Boulevard Bash to celebrate the businesses along Gate City Boulevard and the people who dealt with the construction during the Gate City Boulevard Streetscape Project.

You're invited to rediscover Gate City Boulevard on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3011 West Gate City Boulevard.

There will be kids' activities, live music, free video gaming, local food vendors, area mascots and more.

This is a family friendly event to help celebrate Gate City Blvd and celebrate all the local business up and down the boulevard.

See you there!

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2017 WFMY