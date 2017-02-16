ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The competition is getting fierce in Randolph County! From the artists to the athletes, you can now sign up for the Randolph County Senior Games!

Registration is currently underway for the 2017 Randolph County Senior Games.

The 2017 Games will be held March 13 – April 29 at venues located throughout Randolph County.

Randolph County Senior Games is a health and wellness promotion and education program for adult’s age 50 and better. Senior Games in addition to athletic events also offers SilverArts, a program for artisans and craftspeople.

While some participants are serious competitors, most are more interested in having fun, learning something new, and making new friends.

You can pick up an application at the Asheboro Cultural & Recreation Services office, 241 Sunset Avenue, and at other coordinating agencies such as the Randolph County Senior Adult Centers and the Randolph/Asheboro YMCA.

Once you've completed your application, you can return it with payment to the Asheboro Cultural & Recreation Services office at 241 Sunset Avenue by February 24th at 5:30 p.m.

The cost is $12 or $10 if you register by Friday, February 17. There may be additional venue fees depending on the activity.

For more information, you can visit the City of Asheboro's website.

