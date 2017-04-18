Free Family Fun Day for Guilford County Students

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Free paddle boats, swimming, mini golf; kids you can't miss this!

Lindsay Whitley, the Guilford Parent Academy's Director says this annual event shows their commitment to students.

"GCS is committed to graduating well-rounded individuals ready to move from classroom to college and career. Family Fun Day is just one of the many ways GCS supports our students and families even when students aren't in class," said Whitley.

Family Fun Day is open to all Guilford County Schools' Students. In addition to having a great time, parents will also have the opportunity to learn more about summer programs, find resources to help avoid the "summer slide," get free books and more.

Along with free fun, local food vendors will provide a variety of snacks and meals for purchase. You can also bring your own lunch.

Family Fun Day Saturday, May 20, 2017 at City Lake Park located at 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown from 11 a.m. to 4.p.m.

Parking will be available at Jamestown Elementary and Ragsdale High, and shuttle buses will run continuously throughout the day starting at 10:30 a.m. The park is just a short, five-minute ride away. Shuttle buses will also run from Smith High and Andrews High. Adults and children of all ages can ride the shuttles. The last shuttles to the park will be at 2 p.m. Handicapped-accessible parking will be available at the park.

Your chance for free family fun is coming up in exactly one month, but you have to register soon.

Family Fun Day is sponsored by Guilford County Schools, the City of High Point and other community partners.

For more information, call 336-279-4924 or email parentacademy@gcsnc.com.

Find Guilford Parent Academy online at www.gcsnc.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GCSParentAcad or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GCSParentAcad.

