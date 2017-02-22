Remnant Carpet Helps You Save Money, Time And Space

Tom Garcia show you how to spruce up your space with remnant carpet

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You'll be amazed at how a new carpet can instantly spruce up your space. It's one of the easiest ways to give your home a new look.

Next to cleaning and paint, carpet is the most inexpensive thing you can change with the greatest payoff.

WFMY News 2's Home Expert, Tom Garcia explains the benefits so you can weigh your options.

"Most of our homes have carpet, but you don't need to spend big bucks to replace it," said Garcia. "Remnant carpet can be an excellent alternative."

Garcia takes you through the options at Carpet One by Henry, a Greensboro carpet store that maintains one of the largest inventories of remnant carpets in the region.

Remnant carpet is great quality carpet, but comes from the end of a larger role of carpet. There may not be enough of it to do an entire house, but there will probably be enough to do a single room. The automatic savings are the best part.

"Because there are limited qualities of carpet, it is reduced in price by sometimes 50%. It can be a wonderful way to get a very high quality carpet at a lower cost," said Garcia.

Another way to get a similar look but without all the cost is by turning your remnant carpet into an area rug. You can customize the carpet to fit any room or even hallways or stairs.

"Because it's carpet, you can shape it to fit the room perfectly," Garcia said.

You can watch all of Tom Garcia's tips in the video player included in this story. And if you would like to get in contact with Tom, shoot him an email. His address is tom@southernevergreen.com.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

(© 2017 WFMY)