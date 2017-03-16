Revolutionizing History At Revolution Mill In Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC -- In 1898 the Cone brothers opened the South's first flannel mill in northeast Greensboro. In 1982 the mill closed but in 2017 new business is opening.

Self Help Ventures Fund bought the 45-acre property in 2012 and began the $100 million redevelopment. WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner stopped by the historic mill to check out what's new.

Cugino Forno Pizzeria opened March 9th. They chose Revolution Mill because they wanted to combine the American history of the mill with the Italian history of the pizzeria. Their wood fire ovens can bake a pie to perfection in 90 seconds and they say they use only the freshest imported ingredients.

A Greensboro favorite, Natty Greene's is opening a third location at the mill. Owner Kayne Fisher said the new spot will be, "a butcher, a baker and a beer maker," but we'll have to stay tuned to see what that means. Fisher says Revolution Mill is the perfect spot for Natty Greene's because of the Greensboro history that lives there.





Urban Grinders, a Greensboro art and coffee house, will open their second location in the mill in April. Owners Jeff and Marcus say they can't wait to be at the historic property.

The mill also features 142 loft apartments. One and two bedroom spaces are available to rent. The lofts are in the oldest building at Revolution Mill and many of the original features are highlighted in the floor plans. The tenants are also able to enjoy a fitness and yoga studio, a theater room, demonstration kitchen, dog park and community grills.

© 2017 WFMY-TV