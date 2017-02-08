Ringling Bros. Circus Says Goodbye To The Triad

The circus is going on until February 8th at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Good Morning Show's Jackie Fernandez went inside the circus to show you why this year is so "Extreme." (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, NC -- On it's farewell tour the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's Circus Xtreme is stopping in Greensboro.

The circus is at the Greensboro Coliseum from February 8th until February 12th. There are a total of nine shows and tickets start at $12. To purchase your ticket visit the box office at the coliseum or look on the Greensboro Coliseum's website.

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner got a sneak peak under the big top before the show on Thursday.

In January the circus announced it would close in May. The company saw a decline in ticket sales greater than they anticipated after the elephants left circus. That along with high costs made the circus an unsustainable business.

Ringling Bros. circus is 146 years old.

