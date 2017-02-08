WFMY
Ringling Bros. Circus Says Goodbye To The Triad

Maddie Gardner, WFMY 12:52 PM. EST February 08, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- On it's farewell tour the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's Circus Xtreme is stopping in Greensboro.

The circus is at the Greensboro Coliseum from February 8th until February 12th. There are a total of nine shows and tickets start at $12. To purchase your ticket visit the box office at the coliseum or look on the Greensboro Coliseum's website.

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner got a sneak peak under the big top before the show on Thursday. The performers 

In January the circus announced it would close in May. The company saw a decline in ticket sales greater than they anticipated after the elephants left circus. That along with high costs made the circus an unsustainable business.

Ringling Bros. circus is 146 years old.

