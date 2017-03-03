RiverRun International Film Festival Releases 2017 Lineup

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- This month, you can see hundreds of independent films from all over the world right here in the Triad. This year's RiverRun International Film Festival will screen 151 films over 11 days; including 69 features and 82 shorts from more than 40 countries.

RiverRun starts March 30, 2017 but festival organizers just announced the lineup of films this week. Executive Director Rob Davis says there's something for everyone.

"A must see is the movie Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Historically Black Colleges And Universities," said Davis. "It tells the story of those universities and colleges and puts them in context of their roll in the Civil Rights Movement."





The screening takes place April 4, 2017 at 7 p.m. at RED Cinemas in Greensboro!

The annual independent film event is an Academy Award qualifying festival for short documentaries and animated shorts. RiverRun will host screenings in both Winston-Salem and Greensboro from March 30 - April 9, 2017 and brings more than 100 filmmakers and actors to lead Q&A sessions after their film screenings.

"Last year we had over 16,500 admissions to our films. We bring over 100 filmmakers from all over the world. Our audience comes from beyond the Triad all across the state, from surrounding states and all of these people are staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, shopping at our stores. So we're very proud of our roll as an economic stimulus in the Triad," said Davis.

Tickets are on sale NOW at the Stevens Center box office, via riverrunfilm.com , or over the phone at (336) 721‐1945.

