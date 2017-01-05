WFMYNews2

The Proximity Hotel is one of the highest rated in the area and now they are offering incredible packages for the staycationists in the Triad. Some are perfect for Valentines day but you should book now before they run out of space.

"The Sustainable Cheer Package" is the most affordable. Stay on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday night through February 5th and receive a special rate of $239 plus tax. This package includes a $30 voucher that can be used towards Print Works Bistro and other amenities in the hotel, along with an early check-in of 2PM and a late checkout of 2PM.

"The Date Night Package" is popular as well. Enjoy a night out with your significant other. Check-in to one of our stylish Loft King rooms and start the evening off with a romantic dinner for two at Print Works Bistro. Then, sit back, relax and enjoy a movie at one of our local theaters. The package includes a $30 gift certificate to the Regal Grande Stadium 16 at The Shops at Friendly and a $60 voucher towards dinner at Print Works Bistro. We'll provide chauffeured transportation to and from the movie theater and we're also offering a late check out the next day so you can sleep in or enjoy a midmorning walk on the nearby greenway.

There are other packages as well. For more information you can call the Proximity at (336) 379-8200 or visit them online at www.proximityhotel.com.

