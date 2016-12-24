Santa, Mrs. Claus Make Surprise Visit to News 2!

(Photo: Mollerus, Meghann)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Santa and Mrs. Claus made a pit stop in Greensboro Saturday morning, surprising the Good Morning Show audience with holiday cheer and a Christmas cookie tasting!

The jolly pair will travel around the world on Christmas Eve to deliver gifts to children on the nice list. But, they also are helping the most precious gifts celebrate their first Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited the newborn babies at Cone Health Women's Hospital, giving them cuddles, pictures and blessings.

Where is Santa heading next? WFMY News 2 Chief Meteorologist Grant Gilmore is tracking his progress. You can watch Santa make his trip around the world with our Santa tracker tool here.

WATCH: Santa and Mrs. Claus explain their favorite cookies:

Copyright 2016 WFMY