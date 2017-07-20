WFMY
Saving Energy in the Heat with Window Blinds

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 8:44 AM. EDT July 20, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Shutters and blinds are an option to help you save energy this summer.
 
Home improvement expert Tom Garcia says there is a range of options available on the market, including blinds that are operated by touch and others which can be adjusted automatically.
 
He spoke with the experts at A Shade Better in Greensboro, for tips on how to customize shutters and blinds to any window shape: 

