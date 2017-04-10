Self-Defense For Kids: Free Classes, Priceless Skills

Courtesy: Essential Martial Arts

GREENSBORO, NC -- Kick start your children's Spring Break by helping them burn off some steam while learning life-saving skills.

Master Ellen Hendrix with Essential Martial Arts joins the Good Morning Show Tuesday to demonstrate four self-defense skills she recommends for all kids six and up:

Awareness of surroundings

Establishing space between us and potential "troubled" person

Using your best weapon: your voice

Stun and run: quick strikes for a quick getaway

For Good Morning Show viewers, Hendrix is offering free self-defense classes for children age six and older on both Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

To sign up:

Watch the Good Morning Show Tuesday

Call Essential Martial Arts (Greensboro location): 336-282-3000

Tues., April 11: 4:15-5 p.m. (session 1) & 5:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. (session 3)

Wed., April 12: 4:45-5:30 p.m. (session 3)

2959 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 27408

20 children per class (ages 6+)

