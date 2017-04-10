Self-Defense For Kids: Free Classes, Priceless Skills

GREENSBORO, NC -- Kick start your children's Spring Break by helping them burn off some steam while learning life-saving skills.
Master Ellen Hendrix with Essential Martial Arts joins the Good Morning Show Tuesday to demonstrate four self-defense skills she recommends for all kids six and up:
- Awareness of surroundings
- Establishing space between us and potential "troubled" person
- Using your best weapon: your voice
- Stun and run: quick strikes for a quick getaway
For Good Morning Show viewers, Hendrix is offering free self-defense classes for children age six and older on both Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
To sign up:
- Watch the Good Morning Show Tuesday
- Call Essential Martial Arts (Greensboro location): 336-282-3000
- Tues., April 11: 4:15-5 p.m. (session 1) & 5:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. (session 3)
- Wed., April 12: 4:45-5:30 p.m. (session 3)
- 2959 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 27408
- 20 children per class (ages 6+)
Interested in adult self-defense classes or child and adult martial arts? Visit the Essential Martial Arts website.
