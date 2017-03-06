Send A Kid To Camp This Summer

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For kids, summer camp can be the highlight of their summer, but a lot of families can't afford it. But you can help send kids to camp this summer.

YMCA Camp Weaver will kick-off their Annual Giving Campaign on Thursday, March 9th with a fun evening of dinner, auctions, and entertainment. The event is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Revolution Mills Event Center in Greensboro.

Proceeds will support Camp Weaver’s “Send a Kid to Camp” program, which provides scholarships for underserved, deserving kids to attend summer camp and participate in valuable outdoor education opportunities.

Every dollar raised during the annual campaign stays local. In 2016, proceeds from the “Send a Kid to Camp” program reached nearly $10,000, which is enough money to send 40 children to day camp.

Camp helps kids to do better in school, lessens the detrimental effects of summer learning loss, and builds invaluable self-confidence and social skills. Camp Weaver provides scholarships on a sliding scale, ranging from 10% to 90%, based on a family’s financial need.

The evening will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and dinner, as well as testimonials from those who have been touched by YMCA Camp Weaver. Guests will enjoy live music by local artist, Susanna Macfarlane, as well as live and silent auctions. The silent auction can be accessed at www.handbid.com.

Individual tickets are $50 each and are still available for purchase at bit.ly/2017CWKickOff. For more information or to donate, please visit campweaver.org/send-kid-camp or contact Allison Shelnut at 336.697.0525 or via email at Allison@CampWeaver.org.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2017 WFMY