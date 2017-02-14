Seven Local Designers Get Ready To Rock The Runway

Triad Goodwill Rock The Runway Fashion Fundraiser and Silent Auction

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In ten days, seven local designers will rock the runway, showing off original creations for a prize and a good cause.

Two of the featured designers featured in Triad Goodwill's Rock The Runway event joined WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain Tuesday on the Good Morning Show to talk about their collections.

Florence Wallace says you'll see bright bold colors. "The theme is Modern Renaissance. I was inspired by the Italian Renaissance, with a modern twist, so you can expect a lot of lace, florals and gold accessories.

Anndrea Robinson says she's kept her collection a secret for most of the competition, but revealed one of her looks Tuesday on the Good Morning Show.

"My theme is very hippy and bohemian so my model is wearing a nice dress that I made out of a bed sheet and I did a graphic print on top. And she's wearing a shawl made of curtains," said Robinson.

The seven local designers use clothes donated to Triad Goodwill and other materials to make over the top creative ensembles.

The designers started working on their collections in August and are putting their final touches on their designs for the big show on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Tickets are available right now for Triad Goodwill's Rock The Runway event. Admission starts at $50 and remember the fundraiser fashion show benefits Triad Goodwill with proceeds going directly towards job training in the Triad.

Rock The Runway begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the Empire Room in Downtown Greensboro. Along with the fashion show, the event also included food, a silent auction and a number of fun photo opportunities.

