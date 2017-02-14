Singing Valentines Deliver Good Music, Help Schools

GREENSBORO, NC -- Check this out! If you're looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift, we have just the thing!

Quartets that are part of the Greensboro Tarheel Chorus offer singing valentines! The CLASS quartet joined the Good Morning Show this morning.

John Long, Doug Susong, Bob Tilyard and Carl Stock are the members of CLASS. The Greensboro Tarheel Chorus is a local men's a cappella barbershop chorus based in Greensboro, NC. The Chorus and/or quartets are available for both public and private performances.

If you're a male who enjoys singing, you can join the group! They practice weekly, perform regularly and compete several times a year. But, they are a friendly, recreational group and they encourage everyone to come out and try barbershop for yourself. No experience necessary! You can visit a rehearsal any Monday evening, 7:30 - 9:30 pm at: Christ United Methodist Church 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.

As a quartet, CLASS delivers singing Valentines.

For $50, a tuxedoed quartet delivers a rose, card, and 2 songs.

For $100, a tuxedoed quartet delivers a dozen roses, a card, a box of chocolates, and 2 songs

But when you buy a singing Valentine, you not only bring joy to the person receiving the song, but helping a good cause! The group is a not-for-profit chorus, and the money benefits music in schools!

Guilford County & EAST Triad call 1-855-789-SING (7464) or email: tarheelchorus@att.net

Forsyth County & WEST Triad call 336-774-4044 or click here.



