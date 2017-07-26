Sink Your Teeth Into Shark Week At The Greensboro Science Center

An undated file photograph of a Great White Shark swimming off Gansbaai, about 180 kms from Cape Town. (ANNA ZIEMINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NC -- If you're singing the "Jaws" theme song in your head, you're not alone. It's Shark Week at the Greensboro Science Center and this year's event promises even more fin-tastic fun.

From July 22nd through the 28th you can dive into the center's week of shark games, crafts, lessons and more. From making a shark mask to touching a bamboo shark, you and the kids won't just have fun, you'll leave the science center knowing more about the sea predators.

Shark Week will also be an opportunity to learn more about ocean and shark conservation. They say sharks are often misunderstood and knowing more about them is beneficial to both sharks and humans.The Greensboro Science Center plans Shark Week events every year to line up with the Discovery Channel's week-long shark programming.

Activities are planned from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. every day of Shark Week. The Greensboro Science Center is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week. For more information and ticket prices visit their website: http://www.greensboroscience.org/.

