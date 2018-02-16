Slow Down And Move Over Campaign Comes To Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - A free public event, "Slow Down And Move Over," is coming to Winston-Salem.

It's a campaign used to raise awareness about North Carolina's Move Over Law.

The law requires motorists to move one lane away from any law enforcement or other emergency vehicle that is on the side of the highway.

This law includes tow trucks and utility vehicles with flashing amber-colored lights.

The Move Over Law took effect back in 2002. A violation of the law could result in a $500 fine.

During the event, law enforcement and emergency personnel will provide the public with informational pamphlets

It will end with a motorcade procession involving more than 100 emergency vehicles.

The event will be held on Saturday in the Hanes Mall Parking Lot near Macy's at 10:00 a.m.



