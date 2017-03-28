Smart Ways Confident Women Manage Their Money

money rain falls on the woman business (Photo: Thinkstock)

On the Good Morning Show, we’re all about building confidence. And confident women handle their money smartly.

You, as a confident woman, you rely on yourself to make money. You don’t rely on your spouse or partner because there’s always death, divorce and disability. And if or when this happens, you won’t know what to do or how to survive. This doesn’t mean that it’s a competition to make as much or more than your spouse or partner. You might make less, the same or more than your partner depending of your profession. The point is to make your own money.

You make smart choices about their money. You pay off debt (credit cards, student loans), avoid impulsive spending and make financial goals – save a certain amount. You don’t compare yourself to others and think about what you don’t have. You stay focused on your goals.

Money management is a skill confident woman know. Whether it's saving, investing or budgeting, you learn it. You don’t let yourself get intimated about what you don’t know. When you need help you seek out a financial adviser, accountant. Or go to the Women’s Resource Center. And local banks offer classes and workshops.

