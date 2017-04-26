Close Sneak Peek at Parade of Homes Kitchen Inspiration at the Parade of Homes WFMY News 2 , WFMY 9:07 AM. EDT April 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Home improvement expert Tom Garcia gave you some inspiration to spruce up your space with a sneak peek of the Parade of Homes. © 2017 WFMY-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Dance Party For Sickle Cell Former College Park police officer arrested Stealthing EGL04252017 Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved 10,000 Dollar Reward Offered In Cambell Dieudonne Case Deal Guy: Top $12.99 Wireless Doorbell "I Haven't Seen This Much Water In Years" Student makes prom dress Crabtree Valley Mall Flooding Killfies More Stories NC Veteran Kills Service Dog While Soldier Films It: Police Apr 25, 2017, 4:59 p.m. $10,000 Reward Donated By Families Of NC A&T Students Killed Apr 25, 2017, 7:48 p.m. Can You Spot The Snake In This Viral Photo? Apr 25, 2017, 8:33 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs