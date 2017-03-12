Snow Falls But Doesn't Stick Around

After Sunday morning's snowfall WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner and Erica Stapleton took a look at the road conditions across the Triad. Flurries fell early but there was no accumulation to report.

Road crews in Winston-Salem were on standby but the trucks stayed parked and the salt remained in the shed. Assistant Transportation Director, Randy Britton, said the overnight crews were keeping a close eye on Winston-Salem's roads.

"I think going forward what we're most worried about are the bridges and the overpasses," Britton said. "So if that is the case if we feel like we need to put down a sprinkling of salt for lack of a better term on the overpasses and the bridges then we'll go ahead and do that."

The city does not maintain major roads like Interstate 40. The Department of Transportation brined I-40 and other thoroughfares in anticipation of the winter weather.

It was a similar scene in Greensboro. Snow was falling but not sticking to roads. There have been no reported signs of ice. The main concern seemed to be the cold temperatures. Bobby Craddock, of Greensboro, stopped by 16 Cent Ministry's "Project Warmth," to drop off blankets for people in need.

© 2017 WFMY-TV