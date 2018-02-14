WFMY
Southeast Middle School Holds Bus Driver Appreciation Breakfast In Greensboro

Kandace Redd, WFMY 9:49 PM. EST February 14, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. - It's Bus Driver Appreciation Week.

The campaign highlights the important role of the yellow school bus in education.

It's all about showing appreciation to school bus drivers and thanking them for safely transporting children to and from school every day. 

Schools and districts across the nation are holding special events, from sit-down breakfasts to offerings of student-made thank you cards.

Southeast Middle School in Greensboro is hosting a Bus Driver Appreciation Breakfast on Thursday.

Bus drivers will be offered a free breakfast that includes juice, coffee, hot chocolate, bagels and breakfast casseroles. 

There will also be a banner of appreciation for the drivers. 

All bus drivers are welcomed to attend. The event starts at 8:30 a.m.
 

