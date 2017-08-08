Spirit Horse Ranch Celebrates Its Grand Opening This Saturday

Spirit Horse Ranch Grand Opening

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A therapeutic horse ranch that helps people heal and thrive now needs your help.

The Spirit Horse Ranch is Randolph County's first equine-assisted learning center and Spanish Mustang preserve. Organizers are holding it's grand opening Saturday, August 12, 2017 with a host of family activities and fun.

Rosie Goldstein owns Spirit Horse Ranch. She says horses have a healing power that helps people of all ages.

"Horses help people in so many ways. They help boost confidence, self-esteem, fitness, posture and they help children become more receptive to active learning," said Goldstein. 'We really want to help our children in the community become better and thrive."

The Spirit Horse Ranch and Spanish Mustang Preserve specializes in equine-assisted activities and offers a variety of programming including children's summer and after school programs. The ranch also provides riding lessons.

To help the ranch grow and continue assisting people in Randolph County, organizers are holding a fundraiser this Saturday, August 12, 2017. The Randolph County 4-H clubs and students from the NC State Veterinary School will be on hand to answer your questions about Mustangs. You can even meet the ranch's rare Spanish Mustangs and learn about the Spanish Mustang registry.

It also features silent auction items and raffles including a brand new saddle raffle. It's a 15-inch new leather western saddle retailed at $600.

"It will be on display this Saturday for people to touch, feel, sit-in and see what they think of it and for $10 per raffle ticket, you can't beat it to win a brand new saddle."

The Asheboro Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting will be on Friday and then the entire community is invited out to the Spirit Horse Ranch and Spanish Mustang Reserves Grand Opening Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3p.m.

