Splash N' Dash For Special Olympics

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- What's cold, wet and tons of fun? It's a Splash n' Dash for a good cause! You how can help make waves by raising money for Special Olympics Randolph County.

The first ever Polar Plunge Splash n' Dash will be held Saturday, February 18 at the Randolph-Asheboro YMCA from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Folks will be grouped into waves to dash through the YMCA’s splash pad throughout the day.

You'll follow a path through sprays of chilly water, coming from all different directions, and even have buckets of ice cold water dumped on you!

Once you complete the dash, you'll be able to jump into the YMCA pool or hot tub to warm up!

Participants can win a prize for the best costume or their fundraising efforts.

If you want to get in on the fun, you can register at the Randolph-Asheboro YMCA by February 13 to guarantee your T-shirt or register the day of the event.

It's $30 per person, but children 10 and under are $20. Teams of 6 people can register for $150.

Every $25 raised will earn you a raffle ticket for prizes.

Shoes are required during the event. There will be free hot dogs, hot chocolate and coffee for participants.

All the money raised will benefit Special Olympics Randolph County.

