Spring Break 'Staycation' At Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, NC -- 'Spring Breakers' can get an up-close look at exotic animals, dive beneath the deep blue sea and embark on adrenaline-pumping adventures without leaving the Triad.
The Greensboro Science Center invites Triad families to 'staycation' at the museum and enjoy all the new, family-friendly features it has to offer.
The 5,000-foot Wiseman Aquarium expansion opened in March, and it features 16 new animal exhibits and a 3,000-gallon Indo-Pacific reef with large interactive touch screens.
Older guests can also try out one of the most popular outdoor exhibits -- SkyWild -- a ropes course above the zoo.
SkyWild details:
- Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Weekends: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Individual ticket: $46
- GSC member ticket: $40
- Group rate (10+): $35
- Discounts: $3 off individual ticket for children (8 - 13) and seniors (65+)
- SkyWild ticket includes general admission
- Ages 8 & up (children 8 & 9 must be accompanied by someone 16 & older while on the course)
The Greensboro Science Center is undergoing a $10-million dollar outdoor expansion called Revolution Ridge, which will double the current zoo size. It's projected completion date is in 2020.
General Admission details:
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. every day (except on annual gala (Set. 22, 2017), Thanksgiving and Christmas Day)
- Includes admission to aquarium, museum and zoo
- GCS members: free
- Adults (14 - 64): $13.50
- Seniors (65+): $12.50
- Children (3 - 13): $12.50
- Children (2 & younger): Free
- Discounts: $1 off (with valid ID) for Greensboro residents, military members, college students and City of Greensboro employees
Sign up for spring classes here.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs