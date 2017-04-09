Spring Break 'Staycation' At Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, NC -- 'Spring Breakers' can get an up-close look at exotic animals, dive beneath the deep blue sea and embark on adrenaline-pumping adventures without leaving the Triad.

The Greensboro Science Center invites Triad families to 'staycation' at the museum and enjoy all the new, family-friendly features it has to offer.

The 5,000-foot Wiseman Aquarium expansion opened in March, and it features 16 new animal exhibits and a 3,000-gallon Indo-Pacific reef with large interactive touch screens.

Older guests can also try out one of the most popular outdoor exhibits -- SkyWild -- a ropes course above the zoo.

SkyWild details:

Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Weekends: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Individual ticket: $46

GSC member ticket: $40

Group rate (10+): $35

Discounts: $3 off individual ticket for children (8 - 13) and seniors (65+)

SkyWild ticket includes general admission

Ages 8 & up (children 8 & 9 must be accompanied by someone 16 & older while on the course)

The Greensboro Science Center is undergoing a $10-million dollar outdoor expansion called Revolution Ridge, which will double the current zoo size. It's projected completion date is in 2020.

General Admission details:

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. every day (except on annual gala (Set. 22, 2017), Thanksgiving and Christmas Day)

Includes admission to aquarium, museum and zoo

GCS members: free

Adults (14 - 64): $13.50

Seniors (65+): $12.50

Children (3 - 13): $12.50

Children (2 & younger): Free

Discounts: $1 off (with valid ID) for Greensboro residents, military members, college students and City of Greensboro employees

Sign up for spring classes here.

