It's spring time and many of you may already be doing your spring cleaning whether it's putting away your winter gear or doing some cleaning around the house.

But what about spring cleaning for the mind? Psychotherapist Nannette Funderburk is joining the Good Morning Show Sunday morning to explain what spring cleaning for the mind is.

She says it's decluttering negativity and drama from our lives and rejuvenating positive endeavors, such as creative projects. That helps us start off the new spring season refreshed, and ready to better ourselves.

How can we declutter negativity?

Dr. Funderburk says to address these five areas: toxic relationships and drama, bad habits, negative talk, negative thoughts and physical space.

So how can we rejuvenate our minds? Dr. Funderburk says to address these four areas: your physical health, practice gratitude, do creative projects and make positive friendships.

If you'd like to get in contact with Dr. Funderburk, here's her information.

The Social and Emotional Learning Group (The S.E.L. Group)

3300 Battleground Avenue

Suite 202

Greensboro, NC 27410

Phone: 336-285-7173

A link to her website can be found here: http://www.theselgroup.com

