Spring Fashion Show Highlights NC A&T Student's Clothing Line

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Triad fashion designer is social media's latest sensation. With more than 18,000 Instagram followers, people around the world are looking at Emani Harris' Pish Posh Apparel and clothing line.





Harris started her brand Pish Posh in 2015 as a student at North Carolina A&T State University. The 22-year-old student says her clothing line started as a hobby but turned into a business after seeing the response from people around the United States and overseas.

"I didn't start out with a business plan or a layout of how I wanted to do the brand. It was more of just a hobby because I am an artist. I just went with the flow and just did it and it's gotten to this point of being big," said Harris.

Pish Posh is a hand-painted inspired clothing line for people of all ages. Every piece is handmade manipulated.

"I feel like I'm the female version of Daymond John," said Harris. John is the founder, president and CEO of FUBU and one of Harris' inspirations.

Harris is putting on a prominent fashion showcase on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 to showcase 90 new designs divided up onto three runways: Night on the Nile runway, Philadelphia runway and a Futuristic runway.

The show entitled Pish Posh: Underground & Unchained Fashion Show will start at 7 p.m. at Harrison Auditorium on North Carolina A&T's campus.

You can check out Emani Harris' Pish Posh looks online by clicking here.

