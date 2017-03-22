Start Saving Money For College Right Now

Ã¢'college' savings jar (Photo: JGI/Jamie Grill)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Here's a free money tip and pay close attention! If you want to go to college, you need to start saving for it now! We all know college isn't free.

WFMY News 2's Money Expert Ja'Net Adams broke it down Wednesday on the Good Morning Show.

"Over the past couple of weeks, we've learned that the Say YES program will have to make some changes to their eligibility criteria so that it can be sustained," explained Adams. "On a national level there could be cuts to the budget that would effect high school and college students."

Adams, who wrote the book, Debt Sucks: A College Student's Guide To Winning With Money So They Can Live Their Dreams, says with funding changing, you have to do your research.

"If you are a parent in Guilford county and are looking to use Say YES as part of how your child is going to pay for college then you will have to truly know what Say YES actually pays for," said Adams. "The criteria is changing, but it has always been a last dollar scholarship for tuition only! Which means you are responsible for everything else and everything else at majority of colleges will cost you a lot and you have to be prepared to come up with that money."

Adams also mentioned President Donald Trump's budget and potential cuts to education.

"The proposal released out of the President's office last week had major cuts to education. These cuts will hurt the finances of students and their families if passed by Congress. There was a major cut to TRIO and GEAR Up programs which run high school programs like Upward Bound. Also Pell Grant was cut and work study programs were eliminated altogether. These programs help tens of thousands of students stay in college and now they are at risk."

The lesson here is that you can't count on funding to get you through college.

"Parents and students have to start saving money whether you are in high school or college. Every dollar counts. Saving can make up a short fall that would have caused you to drop out if you didn't have the money. A lot is changing right now and my best advice is to get in a better position financially so that you can handle the cost.

