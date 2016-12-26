Stop Winter Break Brain Drain! Encourage Kids To Read!

GREENSBORO, NC -- Triad kids have another week out of school! When the magic of their new toys wears off, what do you do with them?

Guilford County Schools Media Specialist of the Year Colleen Pinyan joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show with some suggestions!

There's incentive for GCS students to read, because it could get them a great prize! All elementary, middle and high school students who read at least 300 minutes and turn in their reading logs by January 10th will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of 4 ipad minis or a $25 barnes & noble gift card.

They can also receive a complimentary ticket to the UNCG men's basketball game on January 28 against Furman. Family members of qualifying students can purchase discounted tickets for $5 to the game. All tickets must be secured through the uncg ticket office by Thursday, January 26.

If you're not a GCS student, you can challenge yourself as well! The key is finding a good book! So Pinyan offered some suggestions for good books -- based on reading levels.

To see a full list, click here.

Students can also stay in the giving spirit with their books and help others! They're holding a book drive to help Hurricane Matthew victims.

The goal is for the students to collect enough books to fill school libraries at East Lumberton Elementary School and Princeville Elementary school. Both schools were damaged in the hurricane.

You can drop the books off until January 31.

Drop off locations:

Eugene Street Administrative office - 712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro,

Franklin Boulevard Administrative office - 120 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro

Laughlin Professional Development Center - 7911 Summerfield Rd., Summerfield,

Washington Street Administrative office - 501 W. Washington Street, Greensboro

Central Region office - 501 W. Washington St., Greensboro

Northern Region office - 2500 Lee's Chapel Road, Greensboro

Southeastern Region office - 120 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro

Western Region office - 900 English Road, High Point

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY