Student Athletes Face Off To Fight ALS

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some local student athletes are trying to make a difference in the fight against ALS. They'll hit the field for the 4th Annual LAX Face-Off Against ALS this weekend and you can support them!

The 4th Annual Face-Off against ALS Lacrosse Classic is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at Page High School. The girls will play at 2:00 p.m. and the boys teams will face off at 4:00 p.m.

According to the ALS Association, every year in the United States, nearly 6,000 people are diagnosed with ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease.

The disease attacks nerve cells and pathways in the brain and spinal cord, which affects your ability to move your muscles. Normally, people diagnosed with ALS die within 2 to 5 years.

The collaborative effort, between Greensboro Day School and Page High School, to fight ALS started four years ago to celebrate the lives of Karen Kelly and Pete Moffitt – both of whom lost their battle with ALS in 2013.

These two special people and their families inspired many people through their courageous journey to step-up and do their part to raise awareness and funding for the ongoing efforts to find a cure. Pete’s daughters Hastings and Mary Layton Moffitt are Page alums (2015) and Sophie Kelly is currently at Page. The boys will be competing for the Kelly/Moffitt Cup.

The women will be competing for the “Holl/Hurwitz Trophy”- named in celebration of Noelle Holl (Sister of Kristen Tuma - teacher at GDS) and Leanne O'Rourke Hurwitz (Family member of the Gilman Family - Page Alum).

All proceeds from sponsorships, tickets/ t-shirt sales and the split the pot raffle will benefit the Duke University ALS Clinic and the research being led by Dr. Richard Bedlack. Duke’s Bedlack looks for treatments to help patients living with ALS and medication that cures.

Since the group started this initiative, they have raised almost $50,000. This year, the goal is $30,000 and they are well on their way.

