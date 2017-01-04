Students Host WSFCS Magnet Fair This Weekend!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- This weekend, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School district is hosting its annual magnet fair.

The fair showcases all of the district's 22 programs and their variety of skills/programs. Students serve as hosts and put on a talent 'show' to showcase their skills!

Kim Marion, the district's program Manager for Magnet Schools & STEM Programs, Forsyth Middle College Junior Isaac Perry and Early College of Forsyth Senior Tony Guzman joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about the fair.

Isaac and Tony talked about their experiences in magnet schools and what they're looking forward to as they emcee the fair.

If you want to meet them or learn more about magnet opportunities in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, attend the fair this weekend! Its Saturday, January 7 from 10:00am until 2:00pm at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building. Email MagnetProgramInfo@wsfcs.k12.nc.us for more information.

