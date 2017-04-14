Summer Football And Cheer Camp Registration Now Open

Football and Cheer Champ - Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Your kids can pick up some new skills at a Triad summer sports camp. Young athletes will learn about football tactics, get conditioning and there's a cheer portion as well.

The best part: hundreds of kids will walk away from this three day camp knowing important skills that they can use on and off the field.

Coach Earl Rose is the founder of the Football Fundamentalz 52 Camp . The Greensboro native and former Appalachian State University Football standout says the camp helps athletes develop good character.

"One of our main focuses is education; learning how to do the right things at home, in school and in the classroom," said Rose. "We focus on building confidence, providing great leadership and making you the person and athlete you desire to be."

Distinguished guests will be talking to students about keeping their grades up, doing great in school, being respectful to their parents and peers among other things.

"From a skills standpoint, we focus on fundamentals," said Rose. "We make sure that the quarterbacks are throwing the right way, the running backs are running the right way. Blocking, tackling, stances, just the basic fundamentals for football including strength training, speed and agility."

There's also a cheer side this year as well. Cheer coach Anita Wood-Johnson says they'll focus on strength and conditioning, we're also going to focus on jumps as well as cheer technique and stunting.

At the end of the camp they'll perform a showcase for everyone.

The camp instructors include former collegiate and professional athletes as well as coaches

The Football Fundamentalz 52 Football and Cheer Camp runs from June 13 to 16, 2017 from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. each night. All sessions will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum for kids ages 6 to 17 years old. It costs $50.

But you can learn more about a special rate for single mothers on the camp's website.

