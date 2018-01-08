Summit School Presents Informational Forum About Teens And Social Media

In today's intense political climate, it's more important than ever to learn the art of unfriending people from Facebook.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - For many teens, social media is becoming a necessity.

Research shows about 92 percent of teens go online every day and 1 in 5 check messages in the middle of the night.

As with most technology, there are potential benefits and risks.

Social media can be used to help teens socialize and become engaged in important causes nationwide.

On the other hand, social media increases the risks of cyberbullying, depression, and other problems.

Summit School in Winston-Salem plans on hosting an informational forum for parents to learn about teens and social platforms.

Local counselor Mike Hayes will be presenting on the social and emotional lives of young people.

The presentation will include thoughts on developmental needs and challenges specific to teens.

The forum will be held on Tuesday at Summit School from 11:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m.

It is open to the public.



