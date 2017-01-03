'Superfoods' You Should Eat In 2017

Norwegian Salmon (Photo: Angela Bax)

WFMY -- If you're ready to eat right in 2017, there are some "superfoods" you need to start eating now. Add them to your grocery list before you head to the store.

Annette Frain, registered dietitian at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said when it comes to your New Year's resolution you should make small, reasonable changes that are fairly easy to handle.

"Like with many things in life, it’s often easier to pick one small thing you can change, rather than trying to tackle too much at one time and failing," she said.

Frain said you should think about adding healthy foods to your diet instead of eliminating certain foods.

"There are many foods that can help people feel better. For some people, choices are based on budget," said Frain.

Frain suggested adding the following "superfoods" to your diet this year: Salmon, walnuts, veggies (like spinach or Brussel sprouts), kiwi and dark grapes and avocado.

Watch the video to see Frain explain the health benefits of the "superfoods."

