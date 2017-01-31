Take Your Crush On A Great First Date

Couple listening to music on headphones (Photo: Thinkstock, Ivanko)

Going From A Crush To A First Date

Tomorrow is the first day of February. Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. If you're crushing on someone, the stakes are rising to figure out whether they're interested in you too.

A great way to to see if your crush is interested in you is to pay attention to what they say, how they act and their body language when you're together. What happens is that you're infatuated where your heart beats fast and stomach flip flops and you're distracted. You miss the signs of interest or disinterest. Listen to what they talk about and who they talk about. Are they saying that they want to spend with you? That they're having fun? Do they follow through on calling you?

Look for subtleties in their body language. Do they get closer to you? Does their hand or leg lightly brush against yours? Do they lean in so they can whisper? Do they smile a bigger? Do their glances linger a little longer? Do they look at your lips?

Vulnerability plays a big role in going from a crush to a first date. You risk getting rejected when you ask for them out. But, without that vulnerability in sharing how you feel then you won’t know what’s possible.





3 Ways To Have A Great First Date

There's nothing quite like the pressure and nerves that come with a first date. Here are three tips to have a great first date.

1) Have the right mindset before you head out. Forget about impressing your date with your job, job title, possessions, accomplishments.You're not looking for a job promotion, you're looking for a personal connection. Instead enjoy the moment. Enjoy getting to know your date by chatting about interesting things, like interests and activities. The goal of conversation is to learn about your date and share insights about you. Tell them about what makes you tick.

2) I have a twist to the usual dinner date. Have a multi-location date. Have dinner and dessert at two different venues. Go to a city event and then go out for coffee. If you're both athletic then go for a bike ride followed by lunch. My point is to shake things up. Be creative. The point is to learn about each other by having fun and exploring new experiences.

3) Your date's body language can signal their interest. Your body will subconsciously send signals of interest When you’re attracted to someone, your body subconsciously sends signs – your body will start to mimic what your date is doing – if they lean forward then you do – or, they might cross legs and you do the same. You tend to smile bigger and it lasts longer. Your eye gaze is more intense and lingers. You might reach out and touch your date on the hand, arm, leg. You might sit closer to them or stand closer. When you walk side by side then you may touch.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

The Good Morning Show

(© 2017 WFMY)