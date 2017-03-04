Taking Care Of Yourself During National Nutrition Month

Fruit (Photo: Custom)

March is National Nutrition Month and you all know how important it is to take care of your health.

Nutrition Educator Arnicia Gudger from the North Carolina Cooperative Extension joined us on the Good Morning Show on Saturday.

Arnicia spoke about the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program that helps under served youth and adults as well as pregnant/parenting teens.

She also spoke about the Table for Two program which she says is designed to help young, new moms prepare to have a healthy pregnancy and baby. The program is a series for pregnant or parenting moms teaching them about the proper nutrition for themselves and their child/children.

