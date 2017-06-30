Couple (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Image Source)

A healthy, long-lasting relationship takes work. But, it doesn't have to be overwhelming.

No matter where you are in your relationship, whether you’re just starting out or have been together for years, you can use TALK, TOUCH and TEASE as love igniters. Because when you do, you’re putting the focus on your partner. You’re making daily emotional deposits in your love. You’re keeping your connection strong so you don’t take each other for granted. Remember that strong connections aren’t easily broken.

Let me explain my 3 T’s. You’ll be surprised by how simple these are…

1) Talk – Yes, share about your day, your frustrations, your dreams, your goals, your wants, your needs. Tell your partner what you love and appreciate about them. If they’re you’re number 1 – you have to let them know. They can’t read your mind. And telling them once in a while isn’t enough. Don’t be the couple that only complains to each other – that isn’t talking. That’s draining.

2) Touch – The power of touch is underrated and misunderstood. Touch isn’t only for the bedroom. Touch ignites feelings of warmth, love, compassion. Touch is calming during stressful times and difficult conversations. Touch reaffirms love and connection. So hold hands, rub arms/backs, caress cheeks.

3) Tease – I’m talking about tease in a playful way where you have fun together. This means smiling and laughing whether it’s sharing a private joke, an unforgettable experience or just because. Life is serious enough so let loose with your partner. Enjoy the moment and each other.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

