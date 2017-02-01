BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Cheers for Chocolate Festival returns to Burlington this weekend to support Christmas Cheer of Alamance County.

The Cheers for Chocolate Festival will be held at Holly Hill Mall in Burlington on Saturday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chocolatiers throughout the community have prepared delectable chocolate samples available for $1 each.

There will also be a silent auction and folks can vote for their favorite cook during the men can cook competition portion of the event.

This year, "Elvis" will provide entertainment! Professional tribute artist Wayne Euless will have have three performances at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Santa will also be making an appearance this year with samples he's bringing from the North Pole.

Cheers for Chocolate is a fundraiser for Christmas Cheer of Alamance County. Christmas Cheer provides Christmas presents for more than 800 families in Alamance County and the surrounding area every year, including more than 1,800 children.

For more information, you can visit their website.

