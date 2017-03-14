Taste Test 'Men Who Cook' Creations For A Good Cause

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Step aside ladies! This weekend, the men are doing all the cooking and you can taste test their culinary creations for a good cause.

This weekend, you're invited to the second annual 'Men Who Cook' event, where local male celebrity chefs and their teams show off their culinary skills to help raise money for the SECU Family House in Winston-Salem.

On Saturday, March 18, the amateur chefs, such as Winston-Salem Police Chief Barry Rountree and Wake Forest Football Coach “Big Daddy” Bill Faircloth, will cook for about 325 guests at Bridger Field House.

Party goers will be able to taste savory samples crafted by the chefs and vote for their favorite ones through tips that will be donated to Family House. Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success, with proceeds netting more than $100,000.

Family House provides friendship, support, and affordable family-focused accommodations for adult patients and caregivers who have been referred by one of three local organizations – Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Hospice and Palliative Care Center. Family House is a compassionate, comfortable alternative to a hospital waiting room or an expensive hotel for people facing the challenge of out-of-town medical care.

There are 23 celebrity chefs scheduled to cook, with names such as WSSU Coach Kienus Boulware, Mayor Allen Joines, attorney Peter Juran, Winston-Salem Journal Publisher Kevin Kampman, and Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo.

The event is Saturday, March 18 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Guests will also have a chance to purchase tickets at the event for a wine pull, with values starting at $20/bottle, and some worth more than $100.

Individuals who wish to support the event in advance may purchase a Wooden Spoon sponsorship which includes two reservations and a listing in the souvenir program for $250.

Single reservations may also be purchased for $55 or two for $105. To purchase a sponsorship or reservations, contact Ainsley Darnell at the SECU Family House at 336-793-2822, or ainsley.darnell@familyhousews.org.

