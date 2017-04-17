BURLINGTON, N.C. -- If you can't decide which restaurant to go to, you can try dozens of them all at once! The United Way of Alamance County is hosting Taste of Alamance.

On April 24, delicious cuisines from all over Alamance County will be put on display in one venue featuring appetizers, entrées, beverages for kids and adults and maybe a dessert or two to taste at your leisure. More than 30 vendors will be on site at the Alliance Convention Center in Burlington.

Along with great food, there will be music and a photo booth in a family friendly atmosphere.

The Taste of Alamance event is broken up into 2 parts: A luncheon with an engaging program and an evening food extravaganza.



The luncheon is designed for people who care not only about delicious food, but also about community. This year’s lunch features former NFL star Jason Brown. Brown is a humble and inspirational speaker who will share his story about how he left the NFL and a very lucrative and promising career to start his own farm in eastern North Carolina to solve hunger issues in that part of the state.

The luncheon will be prepared by carefully selected chefs from Alamance County who are donating their talents and delicious food. The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $50 per ticket or $500 for a table of 10 people.



The evening food rodeo is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m on Monday, April 24. The evening rodeo will include more than 30 food and beverage vendors. Participants will have the chance to walk around and taste the food and drinks from all the Alamance County eateries. Tickets cost $30 per adult and $15 per child (ages 6-12).

All proceeds benefit United Way of Alamance County’s Community Fund.

For more information or to buy tickets, you can visit tasteofalamance.com or call the United Way of Alamance County at (336) 438-2000.



