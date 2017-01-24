Tax Changes You Need To Know For 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As you get ready to file your taxes, there are a few changes you need to know about this year.

Kevin Robinson, with Robinson Tax & Accounting Services, said there are three changes your need to know before you file.

April 18, 2017 - Due date (w/out extensions) for all 2016 individual returns.

(Note: April 15th is on a Saturday this year and Monday, April 17th is the Federal Emancipation Holiday in Washington D.C. When the tax due date is on a weekend and/or a federal holiday, the IRS allows the due date to be the next business day).

Extension filing date is October 16, 2017 as October 15th is on a Sunday.

(Please note: Filing the extension only extends the time to file and not to pay. Tax due and paid after the due date of April 18th, is subject to penalties and interest accrued from the original due date). Taxpayers filing extensions should look at paying at least 100% of their prior year tax due and/or 90% of the current 2016 tax due with their extension in order to avoid potential penalties and interest from paying late and also a possible underpayment penalty that may be reflected on their completed return).

Early-filed returns with the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and/or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).

Due to changes in the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act (PATH) enacted in 2015, the IRS is now required to hold the ENTIRE refund on any return claiming either the EITC and/or ACTC) until Feb. 15th. This helps the IRS to verify the actual dependents claimed on the respective returns and reduce the number of returns filed fraudulently. For taxpayers in the lower income levels and with dependents, this check is often the largest one they will receive at one time. Taxpayers should still file their returns as they normally do but be aware of a refund delay.

Educational Expenses require more documentation to claim tax credit or deduction.

For Taxpayers with dependents in college or university in 2016 and planning on claiming the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC), Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC) or the above-the-line deduction for qualified tuition fees should be aware that for the 2016 filing season, they MUST receive Form1098-T Tuition Statement from the qualifying university or college. Form 1098-T must include the institution’s federal ID # on it as well as the amount paid for qualifying tuition expenses (Box #2) and any scholarships/grants (Box #5) received by the student. Please note that the qualifying tuition expenses in box #2 is netted against the scholarships and grants listed in box #5 before entering the information into the tax return.

Medical Expense Deduction based on Adjusted Gross Income AGI) Limitation

For the 2016 tax year, individuals/spouses age 65 and older have a 7.5% AGI floor in order to itemize their qualifying medical expenses.

For the 2016 tax year, individuals/spouses under age 65 at year end 2016, have a 10% AGI floor in order to itemize their qualifying medical expenses.

Starting in 2017, all taxpayers regardless of their age, will now be subject to the 10% AGI floor in order to be able to deduct and itemize their medical expenses.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

(© 2017 WFMY)