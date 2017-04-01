Teaching Children About Finances

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

When it comes to learning about finances, getting an early start isn't a bad idea! After all, it's something everyone has to manage at one point or another.



Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Shameca Battle from NC Cooperative Extention is joining us Saturday.



She talks about how early parents should start talking with children about money.



Battle says the earlier the better. At five-years-old, children understand basic concepts like bank and saving. You can then build upon that vocabulary as children grow and get older. Money is a sensitive subject with families, but in actuality children enjoy the responsibility of handling money.



Battle also says budgets are important for children because it's important to teach children how to manage the money they receive. This will help them gain an understanding of spending, saving, and sharing. It will also teach them responsibility.



If you'd like to get in touch with Shameca, you can reach her at (336) 641-2415. Her email is shameca_battle@ncsu.edu.



