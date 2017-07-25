Team8 Tour: Building Strong & Healthy Communities

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Even before your kids head back to school, a team of volunteers is going city to city encouraging students to make healthy choices, build character and learn positive life lessons for social change.
The next stop on the Team8 Tour is Guilford County. More than 150 volunteers have already signed up to help spruce up and positively impact two local schools. This week, those volunteers will complete projects at schools in Greensboro and High Point aimed at motivating students to be more active and make better lifestyle choices.
WFMY News 2's media partners CBS EcoMedia, along with The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and UnitedHealthcare will make stops on the 2017 Team8 Tour at Ben L. Smith High School in Greensboro on July 25 and a two-day visit to T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point July 26-27.
"The stops will focus on the need for healthier food options, school facility improvements, and creating opportunities for local youth to stay active in athletics and after-school programs," said Dr. Amy Holcombe, Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Development for Guilford County Schools.
In 2016, which was the Team8 Tour's inaugural year, hundreds of volunteers reached 10,000 students and families across the nation. Additionally, over $100,000 worth of fitness gear was donated to promote healthy and active lifestyles.
The following is a basic outline of this week's volunteer schedule:
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Smith High School, Greensboro, N.C.
