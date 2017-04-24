Technology For The Future Offers Free Laptops For Kids

Technology For The Future

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A local non-profit wants to make sure every child has access to technology so they're giving away free laptops to kids. Technology for the Future's personal laptop scholarship is something every child can apply for and the rewards are endless.

Adrian Martinca is the Founder and President of Technology for the Future. He says his non-profit aims to give every child the opportunity to succeed.

"It is our mission to ensure that the resources and inspiration needed is accessible for all seeking to create a positive future for themselves and our children. Use technology as a means to create a brighter future rather than serve as a distraction," said Martinca.

You can also donate to their cause on www.technologyforthefuture.org

Every dollar donated online goes directly towards funding a child’s computer.

You can learn more about Technology for the Future and how to apply for the laptop scholarship

