'The Andy Griffith Show' Star, Maggie Peterson, Visits WFMY

TROY, NC -- One you hear it, you don't forget it. The familiar whistle of "The Andy Griffith Show" brings you back to simpler times and this weekend you can relive Mayberry's best moments at Mayberry Nights.

Each year some of your Mayberry favorites return to North Carolina. The event is happening on Saturday, August 5th at the James Garner Center in Troy. It begins at 7:00 p.m.

You'll hear tunes from show star, Maggie Peterson, also known as Charlene Darling on the "Andy Griffith Show," as well as Time White and the VW Boys playing Mayberry songs, bluegrass and doing some comedy. Griffith's daughter, Dixie Griffith will be there as will The Mayberry Deputy and Mayberry Tribute Artists.

Tickets are $15 at the door, kids 6-12 are just $10. For more information go to www.bluegrassintroy.com.

