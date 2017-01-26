The Big Eat: Eat Local For Less

(Photo: Melvin, Lauren)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- If you've ever wanted to try a local restaurant, but you thought it was too expensive, now's your chance!

The Big Eat is an annual event held on Tuesday nights in January, February, and March during which participating restaurants offer signature dishes at up to 50 percent off.

It is a great opportunity to try a new restaurant and mix up your usual dining experience. This might make Tuesdays the new date night..

The discount is only for customers who eat in.

The annual event helps downtown restaurants get through the slower winter months.

Reservations are recommended for several restaurants that sell out for The Big Eat so be sure to call and book your Big Eat dinner early!

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2016 WFMY